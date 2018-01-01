Gernot Rohr out, Thomas Dennerby in as Caf release final shortlist for coach of the year
The Confederation of African Football has released a three-man shortlist for Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year respectively.
Senegal’s Aliou Cisse, Morocco’s Herve Renard and Esperance’s Moine Chaabani made the final shortlist for the men’s category.
Cisse and Renard led their teams to the World Cup in 2018 and have also qualified for next year’s biennial continental showpiece while Chaabani guided Esperance to their third Caf Champions League triumph in November.
A notable omission in the list is Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr who guided the Super Eagles to the 2018 Fifa World Cup and qualified them for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup for the first time since 2013.
On the women’s shortlist, 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations-winning coach Thomas Dennerby alongside his finalist counterpart, South Africa's Desiree Ellis and Cameroon's Josep Brian Ndoko will jostle for the individual accolade.
