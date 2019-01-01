Germany stars Gnabry and Sane will 'tear everyone apart' - Klinsmann

The ex-Die Mannschaft boss is excited about the attacking threat posed by the wide duo

's wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane will pose an attacking threat that opposition defences won't be able to handle, according to the nation's former manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

Right-sided Gnabry scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 6-1 win over in qualifying, to take his tally to 13 goals from his 13 internationals.

Sane, who usually plays on the left wing, is currently on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for in August's Community Shield against .

While Sane is not expected to return to fitness until March, and still remains a doubt for Germany's Euro 2020 campaign, Klinsmann is excited about pairing the Premier League star with 's Gnabry, in a two-pronged wing attack to strike fear into the opposition.

"We have with Serge Gnabry, who has a gigantic year behind him," Klinsmann said.

"And with Leroy Sane two mega-offensive forces that would tear everyone [apart]."

Sane, who has five goals in his 21 international caps, was controversially left out of Germany's 2018 World Cup team that finished bottom of the group featuring , and .

Under Pep Guardiola at City, the 23-year-old has struck 10 league goals in each of the last two Premier League seasons, while also providing 26 assists during that time.

Gnabry began his senior career at , making 18 appearances across five years in North London, with a loan spell at in between.

He moved on to in 2016 after a lack of senior opportunities at the Emirates and after impressing in his first season, was bought by Bayern and loaned to .

The German giants used Gnabry in their first-team squad for the first time last season, with the winger scoring 10 goals, but the 24-year-old has come of age this campaign.

Having already scored eight goals in all competitions, Gnabry starred in the 7-2 demolition of , hitting the back of the net four times and getting an assist.

Gnabry will next be in action for Bayern in the Bundesliga as the champions travel to hoping to improve on their third-place in the league standings - four points behind .