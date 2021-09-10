Germany-born Manu reveals why he doubted Ghana call-up for World Cup qualifiers

The Darmstadt winger opens up on his maiden invitation to the West Africans’ national set-up

Germany-born attacker Braydon Manu has suggested his call-up to Ghana’s national team may have been undeserved.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the Germany city of Hamburg, the 24-year-old was drafted into the Black Stars squad for their recent 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa as a late call-up.

He joined CK Akonor’s outfit together with fellow Germany-born player Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

“I was surprised and thought it was fake in the beginning. I honestly didn’t believe it,” Manu told Ahutor FM.

“[Ghana technical director] Benhard Lippert called to inform me I was under consideration for the Black Stars. I was happy but also very surprised, because I personally didn’t think I’d played enough games to merit a call-up. But then I felt that maybe they had seen something that others hadn’t.

“Initially, CK Akonnor said they were just monitoring me, then [GFA deputy general secretary] Alex Asante called to ask for my passport details. I was like, wow God is good.”

Unlike Kyere, who featured in Ghana’s 1-0 home win over Ethiopia on matchday one of the qualifiers, Manu watched both games from the stands.

Manu plays club football for German second-tier side Darmstadt. So far this season, the winger has appeared in two of the club’s five Bundesliga 2 matches, coming on as a substitute in both games.

“It makes me incredibly proud to have been selected for my parents' home country. I grew up with the culture, speak the language and have always felt like a Ghanaian,” he told his club’s official website after his call-up before joining the Ghana camp.

“I know the enthusiasm and emotions the Black Stars' trigger all over Ghana and it is unbelievable that I am now part of this team myself.

“When I found out about it, I was speechless at first. And that rarely happens to me (laughs). I still can't quite believe it and will probably only realize it when I've actually made it to the national team.”

Manu will hope for a recall when Ghana coach CK Akonnor announces his next squad for consecutive matches against Zimbabwe next month.