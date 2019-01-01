'Genuinely gutted' - Tottenham fans react as Mourinho replaces Pochettino

The Special One's return to the Premier League caused quite the stir on social media this morning, with plenty of reaction to the appointment

saw off the relative serenity of the international break overnight, sacking Mauricio Pochettino after more than five years at the club and moving swiftly to replace him with Jose Mourinho .

The 56-year-old arrives with league titles in four countries under his belt, plus two Champions Leagues, but he has work to do to rebuild his shaken reputation.

The news has, understandably, made waves around the footballing world - and it's fair to say Spurs fans aren't all welcoming their new boss with open arms.

Seems like the new stadium has gone to Levy's head, what an absolutely ridiculous decision. I'm sure I'm not the only Spurs fan who is genuinely gutted by this appointment #COYS — Victoria Denard (@VictoriaDenard) November 20, 2019

Tottenham is only about 4 square miles large, we will struggle to contain Mourinho’s ego which is bigger than even our new stadium. https://t.co/BRw16FL7og — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 20, 2019

I assume we're going for the model. Hire Mourinho to splinter the club then bring in Teddy Sheringham as an interim saviour in 18 months. #COYS — DOPAMINE ENTHUSIAST (@WhyChrisBrain) November 20, 2019

Any chance of a 2nd referendum / people's vote at White Hart Lane? #Poch #COYS — Vern Fleming (@vern_fleming) November 20, 2019

Some, on the other hand, were more than happy to welcome a manager with a trophy cabinet rivalling that of the club itself.

The UCL is coming to North London!!



Watch magical Jose Mourinho do what he knows best! Best manager in the world!!!! #COYS — Brill (@Itsbrill) November 20, 2019

quick rebuild in summer. Sell deadwood, and bring in 1/2 players. And BAM. Mourinho doesnt need much, this team isn't too bad, and a refresh in EVERYONE is no longer needed since we refreshed the manager. Still, the question is being asked too early, need to wait until west ham. — DKR RAIN (@RainCOYS) November 20, 2019

Others, taking a more contemplative approach, are simply resigned to enjoying the ride.

lol this is going to be a wild ride. I know people are still sad about Poch being gone but I'm kinda excited to see us under Mourinho, it's either gonna ruin what we've built or take us to the next level but it should be entertaining no matter what — Jake. (@YedIin) November 20, 2019

Others are willing to hold their judgement for the time being - provided immediate results are forthcoming.

Levy better be ready to spend some money because no way will Mourinho stay till 2023 without getting in some big names or at least spending some big money 🤷‍♂️ flopped at United so I will reserve judgement but needs to make an immediate impact #COYS ⚪ https://t.co/hyCjn8BhNc — Josh Hutchins (@JoshuaHutchins8) November 20, 2019

I don’t know what to say. Just barely digested the feelings caused by letting Poch go. And we bring in Mourinho on a 2023 contract? Short term ok, but not sure if he’s the best longterm choice. #THFC #Mourinho #Pochettino — kΞviη (@kevlowsky) November 20, 2019

With a transfer window upcoming, some were left wondering what the squad is likely to look like in two months' time.

@Ibra_official does this mean your coming to win some trophies at @SpursOfficial — James Burns (@BurnsJamesBurns) November 20, 2019

And of course, there was plenty of interest on the other side of north London too.

Any fans worried how quickly Spurs acted on Pochettino when it became clear that it wasn't working even before the fans started calling for him to go,while at Arsenal there are thousands of empty seats, players won't resign terrible football yet the manager remains? #AFC https://t.co/aItifjlGsx — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) November 20, 2019

So Jose Mourinho and Luis Enrique are now both out of the running to replace in Unai Emery, if he gets sacked. Who’d be your number one choice to replace Emery? #AFC pic.twitter.com/ElG9GC5fkc — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) November 20, 2019

Mourinho's first game in charge will see him travel to West Ham with Spurs without a league win in their past five matches.

Tottenham currently sit 14th in league, 11 points shy of fourth-placed , leaving Mourinho with plenty of work to do.