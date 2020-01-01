Genk striker Onuachu tests positive for coronavirus

The 26-year-old Super Eagles has contracted the infection in the wake of Tuesday’s test conducted by his Belgian topflight side

international and star Paul Onuachu has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The striker has returned to the Luminus Arena amid the relaxation of lockdown in major cities across the globe.

As reported by Het Laaste Niuews, the Smurfs were subjected to a Covid-19 test in the build-up to Thursday’s pre-season game against Eendracht Termien with only the Nigerian testing positive.

However, he has gone into quarantine while the proposed exhibition game will go on as planned.

Onuachu joined the Blue-White last summer from Danish side Midtjylland and has become a key component of Hannes Wolf’s team.

Before the Belgian topflight was cancelled due to the pandemic, the Super Eagles striker scored 10 goals and provided two assists which helped his side to a seventh-place finish.

The 26-year-old started his career with Nigeria lower division outfit Ebedei before moving to in 2012 to join Midtjylland.

There, he bagged 52 goals in 135 league games during his seven-year stay with the MCH Arena outfit.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who handed the towering striker a call-up in March 2019.

Onuachu made his Super Eagles debut against in a friendly and has now featured six times for the three-time African champions.

Also, he was part of Rohr's squad that finished third at the 2019 in .