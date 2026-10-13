Turkish record champions Galatasaray Istanbul want to finish top of the Süper Lig again and are chasing titles in other competitions. Watching every match live, though, means signing up to several providers. Here's where to watch Gala's matches.

Galatasaray Istanbul: where to watch Gala live on TV and online

How to watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi

Germany has no free-to-air coverage of the Turkish Süper Lig. Neither DAZN nor Sky holds the rights. beIN Sports holds them exclusively.

Fans in Germany can still watch live through Digiturk Euro, which carries the beIN Sports broadcasts. They'll need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, costing 119 euros per year.

For the 2025/26 season, fans in Germany can watch Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League matches primarily on DAZN. Regarded as the "home of the Champions League", the streaming service shows around 90 per cent of all matches live, both individually and through its popular multi-match coverage. That makes DAZN the main place for Gala fans to watch their side in Europe's top club competition.

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Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Tuesday's top Champions League match, however, is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign up for Amazon Prime VideoTuesday's top Champions League match exclusively on Prime Video!

From the 2027/28 season up to and including 2030/31, Paramount+ will show most Champions League matches. DAZN missed out in the rights allocation.

Germany currently has no free-to-air TV or live-stream coverage of the Türkiye Kupasi, so fans cannot watch Galatasaray's cup matches live there.

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Galatasaray Istanbul: live commentary on SPOX

SPOX offers live text commentary on selected Champions League matches. Follow it here.

Galatasaray Istanbul: club profile