Fulham v Huddersfield: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Claudio Ranieri and David Wagner meet for a potentially decisive clash in the Premier League relegation battle

Fulham, who sit 19th in the Premier League table, host last-placed Huddersfield Town in what could prove to be a significant match as both sides bid to avoid the drop this season.

The Cottagers were lifted off the foot of the table with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Wolves on Boxing Day , while the Terriers dropped to 20th following a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Huddersfield won the reverse fixture 1-0 after an own goal by Timothy Fosu-Mensah in former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic's penultimate game in charge and his replacement, Claudio Ranieri, will hope to avoid a repeat result.

Game Fulham v Huddersfield Date Saturday, December 29 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be shown live on television but it will be streamed live online with NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being shown live on TV or being streamed live online, but highlights will be available on BBC.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Fulham squad Goalkeepers Bettinelli, Rico, Fabri Defenders Odoi, Chambers, Ream, Le Marchand, Fosu-Mensah, Christie, Bryan, Mawson Midfielders Sessegnon, McDonald, Kebano, Johansen, Cairney, Seri, Anguissa, Cisse Forwards Mitrovic, Ayite, Schurrle, Vietto, Kamara

Ranieri looks set to be without midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Aguissa once more as he recovers from a knock.

However, the Italian will have a fully fit squad aside from that, as Ryan Sessegnon made a goalscoring return from injury against Wolves last time out and could be rewarded with a start.

Possible Fulham starting XI: Rico; Odoi, Mawson, Ream; Christie, Chambers, Seri, Bryan; Schurrle, Mitrovic, Sessegnon.

Position Huddersfield squad Goalkeepers Lossl, Hamer, Schofield Defenders Kongolo, Lowe, Zanka, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj, Durm Midfielders Hogg, Bacuna, Billing, Kachunga, Diakhaby, Sobhi, Van La Parra, Mbenza, Pritchard, Quaner Forwards Depoitre, Mounie

David Wagner is without key man Aaron Mooy once more as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee ligament injury, joining Danny Williams, Tommy Smith and Abdelhamid Sabiri on the list of players out until around February 2019.

Rajiv van La Parra will be assessed as he recovers from a back problem and could feature.

Jonathan Hogg could be handed a first start after returning to full fitness.

Possible Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl; Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Hadergjonaj, Hogg, Billing, Durm; Pritchard; Mbenza, Depoitre.

Betting & Match Odds

Fulham are priced to win 15/4 according to bet365 . Meanwhile, Huddersfield are at 11/4 while a draw is 12/5.

Match Preview

A win would be a massive boost for either side's survival hopes, and could potentially take both teams within touching distance of safety.

Burnley and Cardiff City face tough trips to West Ham and Leicester City, while Southampton host wounded champions Manchester City. who suffered back-to-back Premier League losses.

If all three lose, victory would take Fulham to within a point of safety, while Huddersfield would be merely two from escaping the drop zone.

The Terriers won the reverse fixture when Christopher Schindler headed Chris Lowe's cross past Sergio Rico off the unfortunate Fosu-Mensah, but Fulham have improved under the guidance of Ranieri.

The Cottagers have beaten Southampton and taken creditable back-to-back draws from games against Newcastle and Wolves since the Italian's arrival.

Wagner's side, on the other hand, have just lost six Premier League games in a row as they endure a desperately poor run of form that has seen them sink into last place, five points from safety.

And the Terriers will be forced to rectify this poor patch of form without the aid of their star midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is sidelined until February.