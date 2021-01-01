Fufa bans KCCA FC and Onduparaka FC fans for violating Covid-19 rules

The two teams will play their next league matches without the presence of fans after violating the federation's rules in previous games

The Federation of Uganda Football Association has sanctioned KCCA FC and Onduparaka FC and they will play their next Ugandan Premier League matches without fans.

According to a statement obtained by Goal, the two teams have been sanctioned for violating Article 10 of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations after they allowed their fans to enter matches without wearing masks.

KCCA fans committed the offence during their match against Police FC at Lugogo Stadium while Onduparaka fans attended the match against Mbarara City at Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The statement from Fufa to KCCA read in part: “The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned KCCA for violating Article 10 of the Fufa Covid-19 Regulations.

“KCCA allowed fans/Spectators into the stadium for their match against Police FC on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Omondi Stadium - Lugogo without written authorisation from Fufa, and most of the fans were seen not wearing face masks.

“KCCA will play their next league home match behind closed doors [without fans in the stadium] and should KCCA fail to heed to the sanction, the panel will take further disciplinary measures against the club.”

The letter to Onduparaka stated: “The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned Onduparaka for violating Article 10 of the Fufa Covid-19 Regulations.

“Onduparaka allowed fans/spectators into the stadium for their match against Mbarara City on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Green Light Stadium Arua without written authorization from Fufa, and most of the fans were seen not wearing face masks.

“Onduparaka will play their next league match on Wednesday, March 11, 2021, against URA behind closed doors [without fans in the stadium], and should Onduparaka fail to heed to the sanction, the panel will take further disciplinary measures against the club.”

The committee has also asked KCCA to explain why disciplinary action cannot be taken against them after they violated Article 30(8) of the Fufa competitions rules, when their fans hurled threats to the assistant referee during the same match against Police.

“Disciplinary proceedings were opened against, the management of KCCA following their fans hurling threats at the assistant referee and persistently standing in the sitting area whilst the game was in progress on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Kabaka-Kyabaggu Stadium which caused a stoppage of the match for about six minutes contrary to Fufa Competitions Rules.

“KCCA has been asked to implore on how to further sensitize their fans about the misgivings of the same and the sanctions that may follow.”

KCCA will next face champions Vipers SC while Onduparaka will come up against URA FC and both matches will be played on Wednesday.