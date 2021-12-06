From Arif Aiman to Safawi Rasid - These are Malaysia's Players to Watch

Football is the number one sport in Malaysia with millions of fans across the country following and supporting the national team in every game that the Harimau Malaya takes part in.

While the sport is a team game where every single player on the pitch contributes to the outcome, some players are seen to have bigger roles to play and these four could be considered Malaysia’s lynchpin.

Big move to Kortrijk in Belgium, Luqman Hakim is a household name in Malaysia and is at the right age to explode on the international scene.

A breakthrough season with Johor Darul Ta’zim, the exciting Arif Aiman puts you on your feet every time he’s on the ball and much will be expected from the teenager in the coming tournament.

Exciting is the name of the game 🤩



Dribbling is his superpower 🦸‍♂️#SapotTeamMY #panda4MY pic.twitter.com/hHkAwyhbIc — GOAL Asia (@Goal_Asia_) December 3, 2021

The golden star of Malaysian football may not have the best of seasons in 2021 but Safawi Rasid’s talents are never in doubt and he will be eyeing a swift return to his best form soon.

Shahrel Fikri is one of those players fans will always back because of all the obstacles the striker has faced thus far but is now ready to be unleashed against the best in Southeast Asia.

Order in now and enjoy the match!