#FreeSenegal - Mane, Sarr and other African stars call for peace amid political unrest

The citizens in the West African country have taken to the streets to protest after an opposition political leader was arrested on Wednesday

Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Porto striker Moussa Marega are among the African players reacting to the protests that rocked Senegal in the last few days.

People have occupied streets in Dakar after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested on Wednesday after serious allegations were made against him and reportedly denied.

According to reports, the Ministry of Interior claimed four deaths have been recorded with police using tear gas to disperse gatherings in the capital city.

While several international bodies including the United Nations and the African Union are asking for peace, the football stars have also lent their voice.

"Strength to all my Senegalese brothers and sisters in these difficult times The beautiful days will arrive InshaAllah. May Allah facilitate you," Marega tweeted.

🇸🇳

Le Sénégal c’est la paix.

Le Sénégal c’est la beauté.

Le Sénégal c’est la Teranga.

Le Sénégal n'est PAS la violence.

Un peuple.

Un but.

Une foi.



💚 #KK 💛 #lovemysenegal ❤️ — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) March 5, 2021

#FreeSenegal

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Force à tout mes frères et sœurs Sénégalais(es) dans ces moments difficiles

Les beaux jours vont arrivé InshaAllah Qu’ Allah vous facilite 🙏🏾❤️🇸🇳 — Moussa Marega (@marega91) March 6, 2021

"Senegal is peace. Senegal is beauty. Senegal is Teranga. Senegal is NOT violence. A people. A goal. One faith," Koulibaly tweeted.

"A pious thought for my people whose social cohesion and peace have always been sung everywhere. May peace return to our hearts!" Mane wrote on Instagram.