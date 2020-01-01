'Fraser would be a great signing for Spurs' - Bournemouth star could fit into Mourinho's front three, says Bent

The former striker thinks that the Scottish midfielder would be a valuable addition to Tottenham's ranks if a deal can be done this summer

Ryan Fraser "would be a great signing" for Spurs, according to Darren Bent, who can see the Bournemouth star slotting into Jose Mourinho's front three nicely.

Fraser joined Bournemouth from back in 2013, and has since racked up 208 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 24 goals.

The 26-year-old helped the Cherries gain promotion to the Premier League in 2015, but missed their first season in the top flight after being sent out on loan to Ipswich.

More teams

He returned to the Vitality Stadium ahead of the 2016-17 campaign with a point to prove, and contributed three goals and eight assists to Bournemouth's cause to inspire them towards a ninth-place finish - the highest in the club's history.

Fraser has built on that platform to emerge as one of the most consistent performers in Eddie Howe's squad, but as it stands, he is set to become a free agent this summer.

Bournemouth have been unable to tie the international down to fresh terms, amid reported interest from top clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Bent believes Fraser is capable of providing extra support for Harry Kane in the final third of the pitch, and that he has the quality to push Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura out of the team.

“It’s another body in the door but where does he [Fraser] fit in? You look at their front three and he could potentially fit in on the right," the former striker told Football Insider.

Article continues below

“You’ve got Heung-min Son on the left, Harry Kane through the middle and maybe Fraser on the right, battling with Lucas Moura. It would be a great signing and if you can get him on a free as well, wow, what a signing that would be.

“If I’m Spurs I’m going all out to get that type of player but don’t make that your be-all and end-all. We saw do that with Daniel James and yeah, he did very, very well but I’m sure United weren’t expecting him to do as well as he did.

“If Spurs can get him in on a free, that’s a very, very good start.”