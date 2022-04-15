Eintracht Frankfurt have taken a dig at Barcelona and Lionel Messi by hailing Filip Kostic as the "best number 10" ever to play in Camp Nou after his starring role in their 3-2 win at Barcelona on Thursday.

The German side booked their place in the semi-finals of the Europa League by beating the Catalan side on home soil to secure a 4-3 aggregate win.

Kostic was the key man for the Bundesliga team, scoring two and setting up the other as they took a 3-0 lead before Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay struck late on for the hosts.

How did Eintracht Frankfurt troll Barcelona?

Frankfurt praised the Serbia international's display as better than even Messi ever produced in Barca's stadium. The club posted on Twitter: "Probably the best number 10 this stadium has ever seen..."

They also posted a video of Kostic holding his shirt up in front of the crowd, echoing an iconic Messi celebration after scoring against Real Madrid.

Trapp: I thought I was in Frankfurt!

Meanwhile, Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was delighted with his side's display and praised the club's fans, who turned out in big numbers to support their team in Barcelona.

He said: "Everyone thought we'd come here and Barcelona would shoot us out of the stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp found his partner in the Camp Nou crowd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0IURHeepbM — GOAL (@goal) April 14, 2022

"We knew we were going to suffer a lot and that Barcelona would have a lot of possession. We had to take action against this; be very, very focused and take advantage of the chances we get going forward. We also had to be efficient - and we did that in a great manner today.

Article continues below

"I came out for the warm up and I thought I was in Frankfurt. It was incredible. It was very, very loud during the match and that is something really special. That's why it was so important to us to stay with the fans after the match and celebrate with them.

"They went though a lot to come here and support us. It also shows that everyone in and around Frankfurt believed we could do this tonight."

Further reading