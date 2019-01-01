Frankfurt defender Abraham sent off for barging over Freiburg manager

There were extraordinary scenes at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, which are likely to lead to significant disciplinary action

’s clash with on Sunday ended in scenes of bedlam when Frankfurt defender and captain David Abraham was sent off for barging over opposition manager Christian Streich.

The incident happened as the game entered stoppage-time with the home side Freiburg holding a slender 1-0 lead.

The ball went out of play near the home dugout and Abraham went chasing after the ball in order to restart play as quickly as possible.

In running after the ball, Abraham also barged into Streich and left the 54-year-old coach flat out on the floor.

What was he thinking 😵



David Abraham deliberately runs into Freiburg head coach Christian Streich. pic.twitter.com/gcibpwVCWh — Goal (@goal) November 10, 2019

That sparked a furious reaction from the Frieburg bench, with substitutes and coaching staff rushing to confront the 33-year-old Argentine defender.

Members of the opposition bench, as well as both sets of players, soon joined them, as the game descended into utter chaos.

The referee had no hesitation in showing Abraham a straight red card, while a VAR check following the ensuing melee saw Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, who had been substituted on 57 minutes, sent off for his angry reaction from the bench.

Frankfurt were already down to 10 men after former midfielder Gelson Fernandes had been sent off for two yellow cards during the first half.

After things had calmed down the action was eventually able to continue, with Freiburg holding onto victory at Schwarzwald-Stadion courtesy of Nils Petersen's sixth goal of the season with 13 minutes remaining.

The win lifts Freiburg up to fourth place in the Bundesliga, level on points with and in second and third respectively, four behind leaders .

Meanwhile Frankfurt, who thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 last weekend, remain in ninth place, two points outside the top six.

There is likely to be significant fall out from the game though, with Abraham almost certain to be handed a lengthy suspension for his actions.

Streich, a former Freiburg player, has been in charge of the club since 2011. He guided them to a fifth place finish in his first full season in charge, their highest top-flight finish since 1995.

They were relegated in 2016 but immediately bounced back by winning the 2. Bundesliga title the following season.