Lampard not ruling out Chelsea spending spree amid Havertz and Oblak links

The Blues boss has already been given significant backing in the transfer market and suggested there will be further additions

Frank Lampard has not ruled out a spending spree amid reports linking Kai Havertz and Jan Oblak with .

Lampard has already sealed the big-money signings of winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Timo Werner.

The Blues are said to be leading the chase for forward Havertz, who reportedly value in the region of €100million (£90m/$115m), and goalkeeper Oblak is also thought to be a target.

Lampard was unable to do any business before the start of this season due to a transfer embargo, which was lifted in December.

The former midfielder did not reveal whether Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to spend big yet again, stating he is focused on the challenge of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League and winning the .

"We'll see. I can't answer that one, we're not there yet," Lampard said on Friday when asked about potential recruits in the transfer window.

"We have to focus on what's in front of us and we'll see. I wouldn't want to compare it to any other spending summer, we'll see how I feel and we feel as a club and if the squad needs strengthening or the balance needs changing. If it does and we make moves, great. At the moment we don't know."

Ziyech has spent his first week of training with the London club and Lampard says he quickly fitted in.

The Blues boss said: "Hakim has been here for the week, trained a couple of days on his own and then he's integrated a bit with the team so he's settling in well. The lads have welcomed him and he's forming those new relationships in the early stages.

"More importantly for him, he's been getting himself fit. It's been nice for him to take a bit-part in training and then also get some physical work because he hasn't trained or played for a quite a while."

Chelsea are also said to be considering a move for a new centre-back , with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen yet to be offered new contracts.

The international had talks planned but they have since been parked, while his Danish colleague remains calm on his situation. Both remain committed to Chelsea and are open to renewing terms, with their current deals due to expire in June 2022.