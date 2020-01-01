Frank Acheampong: Ex-Anderlecht winger wants Ghana coach Akonnor to pay attention to Chinese league

The Tianjin Teda attacker speaks on his international ambitions and progress with his club side

international Frank Acheampong has urged Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to keep an eye on the Chinese Super League in monitoring players for possible call-ups for national duty.

The winger has been plying his trade in the Asian league since leaving Belgian side for Tianjin Teda in 2017, initially on loan.

He has been out of the Black Stars squad since leaving camp due to an eye complication ahead of an (Afcon) qualifier against in 2018.

"It is evident Ghana has a pool of talent. I miss the Black Stars but it’s my prayer to earn another call-up," Acheampong told Kumasi FM.

"I’m upping my game to earn me a spot in the Black Stars again. I am sure the technical team will divert attention to the Chinese league to assess my performance and invite me.

"I am forever ready for the Black Stars."

Acheampong has been in impressive form in the Super League. After scoring four times in 12 appearances during his initial half-season loan spell, the 26-year-old significantly raised the bar in 2018 when he notched 17 goals in 26 outings.

Last season, he netted nine times in 30 matches. This term, he is awaiting his first goal after four matches.

His good showing has seen him rewarded with the captain's armband at Tianjin Teda.

Ghana international Frank Acheampong has been named as captain of @ChineseSuper side @TianjinTeda_FC. Congratulations to Frank on this historic feat! Well deserved...Keep it up 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾!!! pic.twitter.com/p1NHW1MKAS — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 17, 2020

"First of all, I want to thank God for such an opportunity [to become captain]," Acheampong said.

"It is a big honour and privilege for me and I know with the little I have done here, it will pave way for Ghanaian players who will be coming here in future. The Chinese football market will be on Ghanaian players a lot.

"[Former star] Mikel Obi was my captain but left after the 2018 World Cup. The coach invited me one day and handed me the captaincy. I’m sure they have seen the qualities in me, hence giving such a responsibility.

"I have not been under pressure since I was handed over the captaincy. I had shown qualities even before I was handed over the captaincy."

Acheampong, who made his international debut for Ghana in 2012, is one of three Black Stars players currently plying their trade in , the other two being former Deportivo midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and ex- striker Emmanuel Boateng.