Former Newcastle boss Pardew returns to management at Dutch side ADO Den Haag

Having been out of work since leaving West Brom in 2018, the ex-Crystal Palace and West Ham coach is taking on a new adventure in the Netherlands

ADO Den Haag have appointed Alan Pardew as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

Englishman Pardew has been out of work since leaving in April 2018 but will be tasked with guiding ADO away from relegation danger in the Eredivisie.

He told the club's official website: "In the search for a new challenge, I am pleased that I came across ADO Den Haag.

"It is a warm club where everything starts with enthusiasm and passion. The team is going through a difficult period but we will do everything we can to turn the tide.

"We must do that together, the players, the staff and the fans. Together we will try to make a comeback. I can't wait to get started."

Pardew will be assisted by Chris Powell and ADO general manager Mohammed Hamdi is excited at the pair's arrival.

"We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his spurs in English football. He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation.

"During the conversations we were impressed by Alan's football vision.

"Chris also brings a lot of experience, as a player and as a coach. We warmly welcome Alan and Chris."

ADO are second from bottom in the Dutch top flight and have won just one of their last 14 league games.

Pardew's first game in charge will be at home to RKC Waalwijk on January 19.

🗞 We've got some news!



🤝 Alan Pardew is onze nieuwe hoofdtrainer. De ervaren Engelsman tekent voor de rest van het seizoen en neemt Chris Powell mee als assistent.#WelcomeAlan #WelcomeChris — ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) December 24, 2019

He will be hoping to put his vast experience to good use in the , having filled a number of prominent posts in English football.

Just four months were spent at the helm of West Brom before leaving that role.

Prior to that, Pardew has worked with the likes of West Ham, , Newcastle and .

The longest stint of his coaching career to date was his very first, as he took in close to four years with Reading.

He was named Premier League Manager of the Season in 2011-12 while working at Newcastle, but left St James’ Park some five years before a stunning eight-year contract was due to expire.