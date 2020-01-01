Former Marseille star Drogba beats Ibrahimovic as best Ligue 1 striker in last two decades

Fans took to social media to vote the Ivorian legend as the greatest striker to have played in the French top-flight in the last 20 years

Former and star Didier Drogba has been crowned 's greatest striker of the past 20 years, ahead of PSG legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Drogba was recognised by Ligue 1 on Saturday after collecting 51 per cent of the 40,094 votes cast by fans on social media.

🇨🇮 Congratulations, @didierdrogba !



The former @OM_English and @EAGuingamp striker has been voted by you, the fans, as Ligue 1's top striker of the last 20 years! 👑 pic.twitter.com/DDRaViOOjW — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 9, 2020

He spent two-and-a-half years in the French top-flight and played for Guingamp between 2001 and 2003 before moving to Marseille where he spent a season.

The two-time African Player of the Year scored 39 goals in 81 Ligue 1 games – 20 goals at Guingamp and 19 efforts at Marseille while Ibrahimovic scored 113 goals in 122 Ligue 1 matches between 2012 and 2016 at PSG.

On his run to the final stage, Drogba saw off competition from Fernando Morientes, Alexander Frei, Karim Benzema and Pauleta.

The former forward reacted to the recognition by appreciating the fans and his former clubs for the opportunities he was given.

“Wow what recognition from the fans, thank you Guingamp and Marseille for allowing me to experience these incredible emotions,” he tweeted.

“Great respect to all strikers who have played in the French championship.”

Grand respect à tous les attaquants ayant évolués dans le championnat de @Ligue1Conforama — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 9, 2020

Drogba arrived Guingamp from Le Mans in the second half of the 2001-02 campaign, and he helped the club maintain their top-flight status with three goals in 11 games.

The following campaign, the Ivorian helped Guingamp to seventh on the top-flight table, a record league finish with a return of 17 goals in 34 league appearances.

His goalscoring exploits attracted interest from Marseille who later signed him for £3.3 million.

During his debut campaign with the Olympians, 25-year-old Drogba returned 19 goals in 35 league matches and he also guided them to the Uefa Cup final where they bowed to a 2-0 loss against .

He spent only a season in the French city before shell out a club-record fee of £24 million to sign him in the summer of 2004.

Drogba enjoyed tremendous success at Chelsea, winning several individual and team honours including four FA Cups, four Premier League titles and the Uefa in 2012.