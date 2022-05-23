Former Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo seen smoking and drinking after being crowned Copa de la Liga champion with Boca Juniors
Former Manchester United defencer Marcos Rojo was spotted enjoying a smoke and a drink following the full-time whistle in Sunday's Copa de la Liga Profesional Final, after helping Boca Juniors to a 3-0 victory against Tigre.
The Argentine heavyweights secured the 50th domestic trophy of their existence in their home ground of La Bombonera, on the final day of the Argentina Primera Division.
Rojo, who departed United last year after slipping down the defensive pecking order at the Red Devils, has established himself as an important figure for Boca this term, handed the captain's armband, and scored the opener as they made light work of their opponents.
This win means that Sebastian Battaglia's side have now qualified for the 2023 Copa Libertadores too.