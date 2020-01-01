Former Liverpool striker & renowned Spanish football commentator Michael Robinson dies aged 61

Tributes have been pouring in for the former forward who also enjoyed spells at Brighton, Osasuna and Manchester City

Former striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Robinson, who claimed a league title with the Reds during their treble-winning 1983-84 campaign, had been battling cancer since 2018.

The ex- international's family confirmed his death via an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: "With tremendous sadness, we inform you of Michael's death.

"It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you."

After hanging up his boots in 1989, Robinson would go on to enjoy a successful career as a television presenter and commentator and gained widespread praise for his work in , where he had settled with his family.

The former striker began his journey as a professional footballer at , before going on to take in spells at , , Liverpool, Queens Park and Osasuna.

He spent a total of 14 years playing at the highest level and won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Liverpool have expressed their sadness at hearing the news of Robinson's death, while a number of stars of past and present have passed on their condolences on social media.

Graeme Souness, who played with Robinson at Liverpool, told Sky Sports: "He was a big pal of mine. So many fond memories of being in his company. If you were going for a night out, Michael would be the first you'd invite. A charming man. Great stories, could tell great stories.

"I'm really sad for Chris and his kids. He's been fighting this for a number of years now. It's been difficult for him. When you look at his career, he was a very good footballer, he enjoyed a year at Liverpool, a glory year, and he was a big part of that."

Former Reds players Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia have also posted their condolences on social media, as have , who awarded Robinson the 2018 Vazquez Montalban International Journalism Award.

