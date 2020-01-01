Former Liverpool defender and current Derby star Wisdom in hospital after being stabbed during robbery

The former Red was attacked while visiting a relative on Merseyside and is now receiving medical treatment

Former and current defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery attempt.

Wisdom was attacked in Toxeth while visiting family, having featured for Derby on Saturday in a 2-1 win over Reading.

The defender is currently recovering in hospital, with Derby confirming that Wisdom sustained injuries during the attack.

"Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery," the club said in a statement.

"He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital."