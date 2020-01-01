Former Ghana star Manso calls for farewell game for Gyan

The ex-Black Stars defender advocates for a 'befitting' send-off for the 34-year-old striker

Former defender Frimpong Manso believes the West African nation must consider a befitting farewell match for veteran Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan who is in the twilight of his international career.

Gyan is the longest serving member of the current national set-up, having made his senior bow in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003.

At 34, he stands as Ghana's most-capped and all-time top scorer, having featured in 109 games and scored 51 goals.

“Ghana must know that Gyan has paid his dues and that we must bid him a fitting farewell," Manso said on West FM.

"He has served the nation very well and once he announces his retirement, we must do everything possible to honour him.

"Playing testimonial games for our heroes has been extremely difficult for the country which is bad.

"The time is up for Gyan to retire because players like [Michael] Essien and others [who were his team-mates] have retired. He should not challenge his body, so the country can bid him farewell."

On Sunday, Ghana made changes to their captaincy plans, replacing Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah with midfielder Thomas Teye Partey in the first vice-captain position.

-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi has been handed the second vice-captain role but attacker Andre Ayew maintained his spot as the main skipper.

“The days where we select captains based on seniority is past and gone at all," Manso said.

"Now, if you are selecting a captain, it should be basically on the qualities of the player, his influence on the game and then in the dressing room.

“Looking at all these, I think the new Black Stars structure is the best.

"I think that somebody like Partey will be respected a lot because he is on top when it comes to Ghanaian players abroad."

Until Sunday's development, Ghana's captaincy selection has been largely influenced by seniority.

Former Black Stars forward Dan Owusu, meanwhile, sheds light on the different selection process during his playing days in the 70s.

“Our time we voted for the captains. The technical team officials will nominate three players and we will vote on them," Owusu told Peace FM.

"Before we voted, we looked at their behaviour. Kwasi Owusu, Awule Quaye and Isaac Eshun were all selected by the players.

“There were no issues with the captaincy then because whoever we elected represented the choice of the players. They all enjoyed their tenure until they retired.

"This is how we should do it because if the coach imposes his preference on the team, it will create problems. We have to change how we select captains."

Gyan was Ghana captain from 2012 until 2019 when he lost the armband to Ayew ahead of the (Afcon) in .

The striker, who is currently without a club, has not received a call-up for international duty since the continental tournament, heightening speculation about an imminent end to his career.