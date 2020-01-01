Former East Bengal assistant Mario Rivera returns as head coach
Comments()
I-League
I-League side East Bengal have roped in Mario Rivera as the head coach. The UEFA Pro Licence coach will be assisted by Marcall Trulls at the Kolkatan outfit.
With Alejandro Menendez stepping down as head coach on Wednesday, the Red and Golds mangement have replaced him with the assistant coach until the end of last season.
Rivera, 42, was replaced by Josep Ferre as the East Bengal this season but only until the 3-1 defeat against Gokulam Kerala ahead of the Kolkata derby.
More to follow...