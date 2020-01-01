Former Chelsea star Drogba set to visit Kenya

The Ivorian player has confirmed on his Twitter page he will visit the East African country in due course

Former striker Didier Drogba is set to tour on a charity mission.

The Ivorian striker has confirmed his impending visit on his Twitter account stating he will tour Samburu County.

“Can’t wait to come visit you my Samburu girls @josephinekulea Can’t thank you enough for dedicating your heart for these beautiful girls,” Drogba wrote on his Twitter account. “Keep up the great work.”

The founder of Samburu Girls Foundation Josephine Kulea has also taken the time to welcome Drogba to Kenya.

“Thank you my friend @didierdrogba,” Kulea wrote. “Looking forward to hosting you in Samburu girls’ foundation soon. Welcome to Kenya!”

Drogba scored 157 goals in 341 appearances in his first eight-year spell at Chelsea and added another seven in 40 when he returned for one more season, cementing his place as the club's fourth all-time highest scorer.

Samburu Girls Foundation, (SGF) is a Kenyan non-profit whose primary work is to rescue girls from child marriage, beading, and FGM. Over 1183 girls have been rescued and 326 are currently being sponsored in schools around the country.

The organization was registered as an NGO in October 2011. Its head office is based at Loosuk Center, Samburu County and works closely with three more counties namely, Marsabit, Laikipia, and Isiolo.

Founded by Kulea, the organization saves lives by advocating against harmful cultural practices and builds futures for the girls by taking them to school.

Kulea's tremendous work has been recognised widely and has seen her awarded numerous awards.