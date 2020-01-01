Former Arsenal boss Wenger proposes radical introduction of 'kick-ins' & changes to offside rules

Now employed by FIFA, the 70-year-old asserts that a shake-up in the laws of the game could be beneficial

Former manager Arsene Wenger has proposed the introduction of 'kick-ins' and alterations to the offside rule in his new capacity as FIFA's Chief Head of Global Football Development.

The iconic Frenchman, who won a multitude of honours during his 22-year stint in north London, landed a role with football's governing body after walking away from management in 2018.

His new position means that he is involved in helping to tweak the laws of the game, and the 70-year-old has put forward some interesting ideas in terms of improving football as a whole – starting with the controversial offside rule.

“For the moment, you are offside if a part of your body that you can score with sits ahead of the body of a defender,” Wenger said in an interview with L'Equipe.

“I would like it to be that there is no offside so long as a [single] body part which a player can score with is in line with the defender. This could be too much of an advantage for an attacker, because that obliges the defenders to play higher up.”

One of Wenger's more radical proposals includes the introduction of 'kick-ins', which the ex-Gunners manager believes would give the team in possession a better chance of retaining the ball within their own half where currently they are at a disadvantage.

“I would also like to change the throw-in rule,” he said. “Five minutes before the end, a throw-in for you should be an advantage, but in these situations you are facing 10 outfield players in play, whilst you only have nine.

“Stats show that in eight out of ten of those throw-in situations, you lose the ball. In your half of the pitch, you should have the possibility to take a kick instead.”

Staying on the subject of dead-ball situations, Wenger added: “We are also considering other things: an in-swinging corner that goes out of play and comes back in could be made valid, this would create new goalscoring opportunities.

“There is also the option of quickly playing a free-kick to yourself.”