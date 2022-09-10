Forge vs Cavalry: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this weekend as Forge welcome Cavalry to meet them in a vital encounter.
The league is entering the last stages of the campaign, and there's still plenty at stake for several of its bigger sides.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Forge vs Cavalry date & kick-off time
Game:
Forge vs Cavalry
Date:
September 10, 2022
Kick-off:
10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Forge vs Cavalry on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Sport App
Forge squad & team news
With the business end of the season coming into view, Forge are four points off the summit, and know that victory will pull them closer to the top spot.
That could be crucial, with only a few chances to snatch points left, particularly as the sides around them jockey for position.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders
Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders
Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko
Forwards
Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne
Cavalry squad and team news
Like Forge, Cavalry are embroiled in the race for top spot - and unlike their hosts, victory today would vault them to the top spot, at least for now.
That makes a win here more than just a crucial result but a psychological blow to their foe too in the battle to be crowned champion.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carducci, Roloff, Farago
Defenders
Alarcón, Field, Klomp, M. Trafford, Vliet, Yao
Midfielders
C. Trafford, Aird, Adekugbe, Camargo, Escalante, Di Chiara, Simmons, Fisk, Norman Jr., Rogers, Cantave
Forwards
Bevan, Musse, Novak, Mason, Assi, Pepple