‘Forever in our thoughts’ - Football world pays tribute to Emiliano Sala after body found in plane wreckage
News of Emiliano Sala’s death has sent the footballing world into mourning after it was confirmed late on Thursday the forward’s body had been identified from the plane’s wreckage .
Dorset Police confirmed the sad news releasing a statement saying their coroner had identified the 28-year-old, and that the families of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson had been notified.
Messages of sadness, support and condolences have poured in on social media since as the footballing world mourns the tragic passing of the late Cardiff City forward.
Club Statement (07/02/19): https://t.co/ib8zJfWzvC— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 7, 2019
Forever in our thoughts
RIP Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with the family at this sad, sad time.— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 7, 2019
RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 7, 2019
No words to describe how sad this is. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 7 februari 2019
Descanza en paz pic.twitter.com/f1vPB42uvL— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 7, 2019
#RIPSala pic.twitter.com/izjhYHu1aA— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 8 februari 2019
RIP hermano. 😢 🙏 On t’aime Emiliano Sala. Toujour dans nos coeurs. pic.twitter.com/RVmajoMa5q— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala.— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 7, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. #FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Xehg73pIso
Rest in peace. Descansa en paz. Todas las fuerzas para la flia. all the strength for the family. pic.twitter.com/m1ZNdeVCmA— Jonas Gutierrez (@elgalgojonas) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/O6XBJ4vwRI— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/T8kgKKheqP— corentin (@CorentinTolisso) February 7, 2019
#LaLiga would like to extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RaU7yaMzvG— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 7, 2019
Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 7, 2019
Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/w3F7kt1d5Z
Gure doluminak Emiliano Sala zenaren senide eta gertukoei (1990-2019). Goian bego.— Athletic Club (@athletic_eus) February 8, 2019
Enorme tristeza 😢 QEDP Emiliano. Mis condolencias a familiares y amigos #PrayForSala 🙏🏾//Terribly sad 😢 Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family #PrayForSala 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n9aV5CGcI1— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 8, 2019
May he rest in peace 💔#EmilianoSala pic.twitter.com/VLhbA7tees— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 8, 2019
Heartbreaking to hear the news about Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace! 💙 Thoughts go out to the family and friends of Emiliano and the pilot. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7P07jFmcQR— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala 🙏🏾😔 pic.twitter.com/JYpmL4zQu4— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) February 8, 2019
Descansa en paz. Fuerza para la Familia. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2vSr1uAPD— Fede Fernandez (@pajarofernandez) February 8, 2019
El @valenciacf desea expresar sus públicas condolencias por la confirmación del fallecimiento de Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) February 7, 2019
DEP
Riposa in pace, Emiliano #Sala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VVN3AH0YOZ— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) February 7, 2019
RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SFuQnztsVB— Kheira Hamraoui (@kheirahamraoui) February 7, 2019
Hasta siempre, Emiliano. pic.twitter.com/sUcndYRM2V— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) February 7, 2019