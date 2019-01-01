Football Republic home to new Arsenal kit in Malaysia

Fans of Arsenal FC in Malaysia can be one of the first few to get their hands on the brand new adidas jersey at Football Republic!

Football Republic at Sunway Pyramid became the first outlet in Malaysia to sell the brand new adidas jersey for the 2019-20 English Premier League season after the official launch party on Monday evening.

The first 100 jerseys are made available exclusively only at Football Republic and it is going like hot cakes. Fans of the Gunners have already pre-booked their purchase, showing tremendous excitement over the new jersey.

After going through two different sports brands, Arsenal and adidas are once again in partnership and the new home jersey is a update on a well-loved past design that has set the pulse racing for the Arsenal fans.

"The supports from from Malaysian Arsenal fans have been overwhelming and the jerseys available for pre-order was sold off in record time," saiid Choo Kar Yee, the Al-Ikhsan Senior Marketing Manager.

The promotional video on the new jersey that featured Arsenal legend Ian Wright alongside current players like Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac was well-received by Arsenal fans from all over the world.

"Adidas is partnering Arsenal after some years and the jersey design have been praised by the fans, in fact the social media been abuzz since the launch," said Steve Tham, the adidas key account manager.

Local Arsenal fans in attendance at Football Republic Sunway Pyramid were mesmerized to a freestyle football show by Raje Freestyler as he wowed the crowd with tricks and flicks, showing the same flair that made Arsenal so entertaining to watch.

Fans also gave it their best shot at the time trials as they dribbled their way into goal to win exclusive Football Republic cash vouchers, while celebrities such as Qi Razali, Adi Fashla and Harris Annuar joined in on the fun. The home jersey comes in two variations, authentic and replica, priced at RM500 and RM300 respectively.

After 22 years with Arsene Wenger as the manager of the Arsenal, the club turned to Spaniard Unai Emery last season as the North London club attempt to re-establish themselves among the elites in world football.

Having finished fifth in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season and finished runners-up in the , Emery will be looking to improve the team for the upcoming season and they will be doing it clad in a new, nostalgic and iconic jersey.

