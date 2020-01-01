Football Manager 2020 for free: How to play game in coronavirus lockdown

If you find yourself with time on your hands at home, you can play one of the best football management simulation games for free for a short time

The coronavirus pandemic has sent shockwaves through global society and governments across the world are taking serious measures in an attempt to curb the spread.

Full or partial lockdown approaches are being implemented, with people encouraged to practice social distancing, and if someone is displaying symptoms of the virus they are advised to self-isolate.

That means staying at home and avoiding contact with others while trying to fight off the Covid-19 symptoms with medicine and rest.

Lockdown means that many people have lots of extra free time on their hands and that might be filled by reading a book, binge-watching TV programmes or taking up a new hobby.

Football fans are, of course, deprived of live action thanks to postponements in the Premier League, , the and more besides, but they might be able to get their fix in the virtual realm - for free!

Games such as Football Manager 2020 put fans directly into the hotseat and they can navigate their way through the season with their favourite teams.

Want to make sure that definitely win the league or finally return to the Premier League? The popular simulation game can make that happen, giving a tiny bit of solace to worried fans.

And, you can now play Football Manager 2020 for free by visiting the Football Manager 2020 page on Steam here and clicking download or play game.

In order to play the game, you will need to have a Steam account. If you don't have a Steam account, it can be easily set up by visiting the Steam website and installing the application.

Once you have installed Steam and set up an account, you can download Football Manager 2020 to your game library.

The game will only be available to play for free for one week, from Wednesday March 18 until 3pm GMT (11am ET) on Wednesday March 25.

Once the week-long trial period is over, if you wish to continue playing Football Manager 2020 you will have to purchase the game.

In the UK the full game will cost £39.99 and in the U.S. the price is $49.99.

*The offer is only applicable to the PC or Mac version of the game.