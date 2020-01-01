'Football has no patience' - PSG star Marquinhos backs under-fire Tuchel

The French side appear in danger of missing the Champions League knockout phase after a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig

PSG midfielder Marquinhos has offered his backing of under-pressure manager Thomas Tuchel after their side fell 2-1 to in the .

The champions took an early lead at Red Bull Arena through Angel Di Maria, but the Argentine would later miss a chance to add a second from the penalty spot.

That miss would prove costly as goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg clinched Wednesday's match for Leipzig.

The defeat leaves PSG with just three points from their first three Group H matches, with Tuchel's side in danger of failing to qualify from a group that also includes and .

PSG also lost their first two Ligue 1 matches this term, though they have now rebounded with seven straight wins to move into first place.

Still, all is not well with PSG one season after they won a domestic treble and reached the Champions League final, where they fell 1-0 to .

Tuchel has been under pressure and a contentious relationship with sporting director Leonardo has not helped his standing at the club.

But Marquinhos has urged observers not to forget Tuchel's heroics from last season.

"Of course [we support him]," the Brazilian said. "We know how football is. It is the coach who has had the best season in club history. Football has no patience.

"We need to focus on the real things. Today he is our coach at PSG, we have confidence in him. If things aren't going well it's not just the coach's fault, the players can do things better too.

"When you're on the pitch you have to fight to win, no matter how you play, good or bad."

Marquinhos stressed that his side will need to take a positive outlook into their remaining three group-stage matches as they look to qualify out of a tricky group.

"We have three more games, we have to stay positive," Marquinhos said. "In the locker room, we have to continue to improve. This competition is very difficult, we have to increase our level of play if we want to go far.

"It is between us that we will work for the next three games."