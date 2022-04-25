Football fans 'out of patience' with English game, says MP Huddleston

English football faces future independent regulation after percieved failures over the balance of equality within the game have left fans "out of patience". says minister Nigel Huddleston, in the wake of the Crouch Report.

The Conservative government have endorsed multiple suggestions from the 'fan-led' review into the state of the game, and now are preparing to implament several of them into action.

That includes external regulation of the English football pyramid - and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society Huddleston says now that the public's frustration will be heard.

What has Huddleston said on government action?

“We’ve all got incredibly frustrated over years, in fact decades, of football recognising it’s got problems and singularly failing to sort them out,” Huddleston was quoted by the Guardian.

“Quite frankly I think the British public, and football fans in particular, have run out of patience and there is a need to intervene."

The Mid Worcestershire MP admitted that there would not be a quick fix in regards to government action, adding: “There are some people expecting this is going to happen tomorrow or next week and there are other people thinking it’s two years but we do have the commitment to get this done before the next election.

Minister issues further warning to Premier League

Elsewhere, Huddleston further outlined the need to ensure any changes safeguarded clubs across the structure, while calling on the Premier League to step up to the plate, adding: "We want to move forward quickly because we know there’s overwhelming demand for this and we know the problems in football.

Article continues below

"But, if we implemented it tomorrow, we could have exactly the opposite impact of what we are intending: making sure that clubs can survive and that they are financially sustainable.”

"I think the message to the Premier League is quite clear,” he added. "They need to act sooner rather than later because, otherwise, it will be forced on them through the regulator."

Further reading