Following their absence against Al-Najma… Date set for Koman and Martinez’s return to Al-Nasr

Media reports have revealed when Al-Nasr’s French winger Kingsley Coman and Spanish defender Iñigo Martínez are set to return to action, after it was confirmed they would miss the match against Al-Najma.

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr’s head coach, had decided to exclude Coman and Martínez from the squad for today’s match against Al-Najma at Al-Awal Park, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Al-Nassr’s Portuguese doctor, Carlos Miguel, has approved the duo’s return to action starting with the match following the Al-Najma fixture.

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The next match will take place on Saturday 11 April, when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Akhdoud in Najran, as part of the 28th round of the Roshen League.

Martínez had been suffering from a torn hamstring, sustained before the start of the last international break, whilst Koman suffered a strain to his hamstring and calf during team training last Tuesday.

It is worth noting that Al-Nassr currently top the Saudi Pro League table this season with 67 points, three points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and five points ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli.