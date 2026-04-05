Al-Ahli Jeddah winger Riyad Mahrez, the Algerian star, has wowed his club’s fans by reminding them of his historic promise that Al-Raqi can clinch the title in the current edition of the Roshen League.

Mahrez had promised Al-Ahli fans that they would win the Roshen League during the celebrations for winning the previous edition of the AFC Champions League.

Mahrez decided to repost the video of the historic promise via his official account on the social media platform ‘X’ in the last few hours.

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This came after Al-Hilal drew 2-2 with Al-Taawoun in Round 27 of the Roshen League, dropping two points to draw level with Al-Ahli in second place, though they remain ahead on goal difference with seven rounds remaining.

Al-Ahli had secured a victory in the same round against Damac, winning 3-0, yesterday, Saturday, at their home ground in front of their fans.



