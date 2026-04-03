Greek midfielder Kostas Fortounis, who plays for Al-Khaleej, continued his impressive form in the Roshen Professional League after scoring a superb goal against Al-Khaloud on Friday evening in the 27th round of the competition, underlining his key role in leading his team to positive results this season.

The Greek international scored his side’s first goal against Al-Khaloud from the penalty spot with great finesse in the 18th minute of the first half.

According to the football statistics network "Opta", Fortounis has become the ninth player in the history of the Roshen League to score and assist 10 goals or more in a single season of the competition.

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The global network noted that the Al-Khaleej star has equalled several stars, led by Al-Nassr’s trio of Portuguese players Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix and Senegalese Sadio Mané, alongside Algerian Riyad Mahrez, the Al-Ahli Jeddah winger.

In addition to the Al-Hilal duo of Serbian Sergej Milinković-Savić and Salem Al-Dossari, alongside Tunisian José, former Al-Fateh star, and Christian Guanca, former Al-Shabab and Al-Ittifaq star.