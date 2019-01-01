Flick to remain in charge of Bayern Munich for rest of 2019-20 season

Bayern Munich have entrusted Hansi Flick with overseeing the rest of the campaign, seeing him as a "viable option" for a permanent role

Hansi Flick will continue as head coach for the remainder of the season and could get the job on a long-term basis, the champions announced on Sunday.

Placed in charge following Niko Kovac's exit in November, Flick has overseen eight wins from 10 games in all competitions and is now seen as a "viable option" for the job permanently.

He will have the rest of the club's Bundesliga and campaigns to audition for the position after impressing chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Bayern, who parted ways with Kovac after a poor start to their title defence, are four points adrift of leaders heading into the mid-season break following Saturday's 2-0 win over .

Rummenigge said: “We at Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick's work. Under him as head coach, the on-field development has been outstanding, both in terms of the quality of our play and the results achieved.

"We set a new record in the 29-year history of the Champions League with six wins in six matches in the group stage, and in the Bundesliga we have returned to touching distance of the top of the table.

"I am convinced that Bayern will continue next year where we left off in the last few games, namely playing attractive and successful football."

