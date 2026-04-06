Flick gives Barcelona’s stars a stern warning ahead of the clash with Atlético

Barcelona manager Hans-Dieter Flick has issued a stern warning to his players ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

This will be the fifth meeting between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid this season, having already faced each other twice in La Liga and twice in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, the thrilling encounters between the two sides this season have led to a build-up of unresolved issues between Barcelona and Atlético players due to the frequency of their clashes.

Flick fears that this animosity could lead Barcelona’s players to cross the line, particularly as the rivalry between the two sides will be over a place in the semi-finals of Europe’s most prestigious competition.

The Spanish newspaper revealed that Flick has issued strict instructions to his players to avoid altercations with Atlético Madrid players in the upcoming matches.

Flick has urged his players to avoid falling into the trap of altercations that could lead to yellow cards, such as the one received by Fermin Lopez last Saturday following his clash with Koke and Giuliano Simeone after a foul committed against his teammate Dani Olmo.

Flick reacted immediately during the match by substituting Fermin at half-time to stop him from provoking the Atletico players.

Flick is keen to avoid a repeat of this situation, especially as Fermin faces a suspension for the Champions League return leg if he picks up another yellow card.

It is worth noting that last Saturday’s match at the ‘Riaz Air Metropolitano’ stadium also saw a confrontation between Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Atlético coach Diego Simeone on the touchline – incidents that Flick is keen to avoid at all costs during the knockout stages.



Read also: A lethal weapon... Flick relies on a tried-and-tested trick to catch Atlético off guard