'One to tell the grandkids!' - Fleetwood defender Jake Batty revels in historic Carabao Cup giant-killing after dumping out 10-man Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties

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Fleetwood Town defender Jake Batty hailed his team-mates' resilience after the fourth-tier underdogs pulled off a monumental Carabao Cup shock by eliminating Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties. Despite sitting 84 places below Mikel Arteta's men in the football pyramid, the hosts held firm for a 1-1 draw before winning 5-3 on spot-kicks.

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Fourth-tier underdogs stun English champions

Batty believes knocking out a rotated Arsenal side that showed nine changes from Saturday's victory over Everton will unite Matt Lawlor's 18th-placed League Two squad. Following an eight-minute drone delay, Fulham loanee Aaron Loupalo-Bi rolled 17-year-old Marli Salmon to nutmeg debutant goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 21st minute before Viktor Gyokeres levelled in the 49th minute. Keeper Jay Lynch then denied Bruno Guimaraes in the shootout before Conor Haughey sealed a 5-3 triumph.

Ten-man visitors squander numerous openings

Although half-time substitute Martin Odegaard sparked urgency as Arsenal racked up 26 shots and 59 touches inside the opposition box, heroic blocks from Rhys Bennett, Shaun Rooney and Haughey kept the visitors out before 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off in the 86th minute for kicking out at Harrison Neal. That dismissal marked the Gunners' first red card in 79 matches since Mikel Merino walked against Liverpool in May 2025, while Lynch saved late efforts from Ben White and Odegaard.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after pitch invasions and Lawlor's tears greeted the first fourth-tier elimination of reigning English champions since Wrexham beat Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup, Batty said: "The champions of England coming to our patch, we always knew it was going to be a tough game, we always knew we were going to have to grind out a result.

"I think 1-1 was probably a fair result over 90 minutes, I think we did what we needed to do, I think everyone stuck to the game plan, but yeah, it gives us so much confidence, so much motivation, and it brings us lads closer together because we know we can trust each other arguably against the best players in the world at the moment."

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Defender demands replicate cup spirit

Ronan Coughlan, Neal, Will Davies, Andy Cannon and Haughey all beat Meslier to extend Fleetwood's streak to four consecutive shootout victories and 16 straight converted spot-kicks. Asked if the occasion provided extra motivation and how his side held on, Batty added: "We have to replicate that every game. Our league form hasn't been as good as what we wanted it to be, and for some reason, cup competitions give everyone a bit more fire in the belly. We just came up with some magical moments, and this one, is one to tell the grandkids.

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"We knew they were going to come here and dominate the ball. We're not silly, we know what we are, we know what they are. Obviously, when they got the goal early in the second half, you're thinking 'oh god, here we go', but I think the resistance, the communication, and the culture of the lads.

"Everyone is just doing a job for each other, fighting for their own place, which is what they need, and we need to go onto Saturday, and carry that momentum and confidence into the game to get three points. We knew we would give [Arsenal] a good game on our patch, and we knew the crowd was going to be there for us.

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"I think we kept them quite in places that we needed to keep them quite and I just think, you can't stop that type of experience."

Quarter-final draw awaits Cod Army

Fleetwood will discover their quarter-final opponents on Wednesday evening when the draw takes place following the conclusion of Chelsea's fourth-round tie against Liverpool. Beyond their cup heroics at Highbury Stadium, Lawlor's side must quickly channel this newfound belief into Saturday's domestic action to climb away from 18th place in League Two. Meanwhile, Arteta's stunned champions must regroup immediately as they turn their focus back to defending their Premier League crown.