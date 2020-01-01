Fit-again Rashford out to break 20-goal barrier as he sees Man Utd ‘much stronger’ after lockdown

The Red Devils forward saw injury threaten to end his 2019-20 campaign, but he now has another chance to add bolster a personal-best return

Marcus Rashford has declared himself to be raring to go when Premier League action resumes, with the forward looking to break through the 20-goal barrier.

It appeared at one stage as though the international would be left on 19 efforts for the 2019-20 campaign.

An untimely injury forced him onto the sidelines in January, placing his involvement in the remainder of the season and Euro 2020 in doubt.

But the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has taken up a significant part of Rashford's convalescense, with the 22-year-old able to work his way back to full fitness.

He will be in contention when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next names a starting XI for United, with the Red Devils counting down the days to a meeting with Tottenham on June 19.

Attacking inspiration will be sought in the reunion with former manager Jose Mourinho, and Rashford says he is ready to provide it.

The Old Trafford academy graduate has already posted a personal-best return this term, with greater end product being added to his game, but he intends to raise that bar even further.

Rashford told Stretty News, with the likes of Paul Pogba also preparing to step back in for United after seeing fitness struggles disrupt their campaign: “I think coming out of this lockdown we are in a much stronger position than we were going into it.

“I think we just need to take each game as it comes and not get too ahead of ourselves.

“We are working hard in training, gelling as a team with players coming back from injury, etc.

“For me personally I felt I was having my best season to date before the injury hit so now I’m back fully fit I’m determined to push on.”

Rashford burst onto the stage with United in February 2016 during Louis van Gaal’s reign at Old Trafford.

He found the target on 11 occasions in his first full season as a first-team regular, before recording 13 efforts in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

His game has been lifted to new heights this time around, with the potential there for even more to come from a forward who now feels settled in the wide attacking role he has been asked to fill with club and country.