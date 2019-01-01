First Fenerbahce goal excites Victor Moses

The 28-year-old opened his goal account for the Yellow Canaries in his second game since leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit

Victor Moses is delighted after scoring his first goal for Fenerbahce in their 2-0 victory over Goztepe in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Nigerian winger replaced Ghana international Andre Ayew, who had earlier scored the opener, and made his impact felt in his second game for the side.

Moses finished off a counterattacking move he started to seal a second consecutive victory for Ersun Yanal’s men after a 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.

Impressed with his performance as well as the victory for his side, the on-loan Chelsea attacker has taken to the social media to celebrate.

“What a feeling! Another win and my first goal,” Moses tweeted.

What a feeling! Another win and my first goal 🙌🏿🇹🇷



Muhteşem bir his! İlk golüm ve bir galibiyet daha pic.twitter.com/1MDzYeuv0Y — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 2, 2019

The victory helped Fenerbahce move four spots to 11th as they now have 23 points from 20 games.

Moses will hope for a starter’s shirt when the Yellow Canaries take on Kayserispor next Friday, having started his two games for the side from the bench.