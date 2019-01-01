'He should be fine' - Klopp says Firmino fit for Champions League final

The Liverpool boss confirmed the forward is fit to face Tottenham in Madrid, but would not reveal if the Brazilian will be in the XI

Roberto Firmino is fit and ready to start the final, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday, though declined to say whether the Brazilian will be in the XI.

Firmino once again formed a dynamic partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the Liverpool attack this term, scoring 16 goals and adding seven assists between the Premier League and Champions League.

However, a groin injury plagued Firmino in Liverpool's final matches of the season, with his last involvement an 11-minute cameo in the 3-0 first leg loss to at Camp Nou on May 1.

Liverpool managed victory in their final three matches of the season without him, but Klopp has confirmed the Reds star is fit to feature against in Madrid on Saturday.

"Yes, he's ready," Klopp said at a news conference when asked about Firmino's availability. "He's fit and he has trained. He should be fine."

Yet despite the forward being fit, Klopp would not guarantee Firmino a place in the team for Saturday's showpiece.

In fact, Klopp was unwilling to give away any clues over his selection plans, with midfielder Naby Keita the only injury absentee, promising only to reveal the lineup if his Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino revealed his XI.

"If he will start? I'll only tell you if Poch gives away his full team!"

While Georginio Wijnaldum was originally drafted into the lineup in Firmino's place against Barcelona in the first leg, and Daniel Sturridge in their next match against Newcastle, it was Divock Origi who filled the gap in the final two matches of the campaign.

Article continues below

Origi netted a brace in the second leg against Barcelona, including the decisive goal to seal the semi-final comeback earlier this month.

The striker had given the Reds an early lead in the match at Anfield before converting Trent Alexander-Arnold's clever corner to seal a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Origi also kept the club's Premier League hopes alive just a few days earlier when he came off the bench to score the winner against Newcastle, though the club ultimately fell short by a single point to despite winning their final nine domestic contests.