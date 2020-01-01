FIFA's The Best Awards 2020: Nominees, when it is & your guide to player of the year ceremony

Leading players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are in the race for the prize

The fifth iteration of FIFA's The Best awards takes place this winter as football's supreme governing body pays tribute to those who have excelled over the season by handing out individual accolades.

Past players, journalists and fans are all consulted in the process of identifying the best players, with panels convened and online polls established to canvass for opinions.

Past winners include Megan Rapinoe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and, despite the unusual circumstances of the past year, there have been plenty of stand-out individual displays, so it will be competitive.

The longlists of nominees were confirmed on November 25 and they will be narrowed down closer to the event.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 awards, including the nominees in each category, voting and when it takes place.

When does The Best 2020 awards ceremony take place?

This year's FIFA's The Best awards ceremony will be held on Thursday December 17, 2020.

It will be a virtual event only, due to the public health measures that are in place across the world to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

As well as The Best Men's and Women's player and coach awards, the winner of the Puskas Award for best goal will also be crowned.

The FIFPro World 11 (Men's and Women's) will be revealed too, as will the winners of the FIFA Fair Play Award and the FIFA Fan Award.

The nominees for the categories can be seen below.

Voting is open to the public until midnight on Wednesday December 9, with the three finalists in each category set to be confirmed on Friday December 11.

The Best Men's Player of the Year 2020 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Thiago Alcantara / Kevin De Bruyne Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Sadio Mane Liverpool Kylian Mbappe PSG Lionel Messi Neymar PSG Sergio Ramos Spain Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Liverpool

The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Alisson Liverpool Brazil Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Keylor Navas PSG Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Jan Oblak Slovenia Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Germany

The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees

Player Team(s) Nationality Marcelo Bielsa Argentina Hans-Dieter Flick Bayern Munich Germany Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Germany Julen Lopetegui Spain Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid France

The Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Lucy Bronze / Manchester City Delphine Cascarino Lyon France Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Pernille Harder / Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona Spain So-yun Ji Chelsea Sam Kerr Chelsea Saki Kumagai Lyon Dszenifer Maroszan Lyon Germany Vivianne Miedema Netherlands Wendie Renard Lyon France

The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea Germany Sarah Bouhaddi Lyon France Christiane Endler PSG Hedvig Lindahl Wolfsburg / Atletico Madrid Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars USA Ellie Roebuck Manchester City England

The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees

Player Team(s) Nationality Lluis Cortes Barcelona Spain Rita Guarino Juventus Emma Hayes Chelsea England Stephan Lerch Wolfsburg Germany Hege Riise Kvinner Norway Jean-Luc Vasseur Lyon France Sarina Wiegman Netherlands Netherlands

