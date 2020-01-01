FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: AIFF lends a helping hand to India probables

The Indian FA has decided to help the U-17 Women's World Cup probables financially for the month of June and July...

In an initiative to support the probable Indian players for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the All Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to pay a monthly stipend of INR 10,000 in June and July, 2020.

The Indian FA's official statement read, “All Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000/- per player for the months of June and July 2020.

“The AIFF will take a stock of the situation later as and when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per Government directives.

More teams

“With footballing activities staying suspended due to the Covid19 pandemic, all of the current U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes.”

For the first time in their history, India are all set to host the Women’s World Cup at the youth level.

The tournament was initially supposed to be held from November 2 to November 21 2020 but due to the ongoing Cornavirus pandemic, FIFA decided to reschedule it to February 2021. The tournament will now take place from February 17 to March 7 2021.