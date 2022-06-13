FIFA ranking: El Salvador vs USMNT - How CONCACAF Nations League teams compare

The Yanks play catch-up on their southern neighbours in the CONCACAF Nations League

El Salvador are set to welcome the U.S. men's national team at the Estadio Cuscatlan as they meet in a League A Group D game in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, on Tuesday night.

La Selecta enter the game as group leaders with 4 points from 2 games - a 3-1 win over Grenada followed by a 2-2 draw against the same opponents.

However, the USMNT have a game in hand as Gregg Berhalter's men began their title defense with a 5-0 win against Grenada in their opener.

A FIVE SPOT IN AUSTIN 🖐 pic.twitter.com/kfuoHzpW04 — USMNT (@USMNT) June 11, 2022

What is USMNT's FIFA ranking?

Now ranked 15th in the world, the United States entered the top 10 in the FIFA men's ranking in August 2021 and topped the FIFA ranking in the CONCACAF region towards the end of 2021, but have since gone back sitting one below long-time leaders, Mexico.

Since taking over the USMNT in his first national team assignment in his coaching career, Berhalter led the Stars and Stripes to their first CONCACAF Nations League and seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup titles.

United States have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. It will be a 11th World Cup since finishing third - their best so far - in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

What is El Salvador's FIFA ranking?

El Salvador have dropped four spots to be ranked 74th in the latest edition of the FIFA world men's ranking but have remained seventh in the CONCACAF region from the previous calendar year.

Previously serving as assistant of the El Salvador national team between 2015 and 2016, Hugo Perez eventually took up the job as head coach of the country's U-23 side before being elevated to the senior team manager.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

Latest FIFA ranking (World)

Rank Team Pts 1 Brazil 1832.69 2 Belgium 1827 3 France 1789.85 4 Argentina 1765.13 5 England 1761.71 6 Italy 1723.31 7 Spain 1709.19 8 Portugal 1674.48 9 Mexico 1658.82 10 Netherlands 1658.66 15 United States 1633.72 74 El Salvador 1331.65

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF rank World rank Team 1 9 Mexico 2 15 United States 3 31 Costa Rica 4 38 Canada 5 61 Panama 6 64 Jamaica 7 74 El Salvador 8 79 Curacao 9 82 Honduras 10 90 Haiti

