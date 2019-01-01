Fifa, AU and Caf join forces to clean African football

Some prominent African football officials have been banned by Fifa recently for corruption

World governing body Fifa has partnered the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and the African Union (AU) in the quest to clean the African game.

African football has in recent years been blighted by controversy that range from bribery to poor administration.

Last year saw former Caf vice-president Kwesei Nyantakyi and Executive Committee member Kalusha Bwalya being banned by Fifa on bribery charges.

This year has also witnessed Caf Executive Committee member Musa Bility accusing the president of the continental football governing body Ahmad of running down the sport in Africa.

But Fifa president Gianni Infantino has joined hands with Caf and the AU by signing a memorandum of agreement (Mou) in a bid to cleanse African football.

“The MoU, signed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki and Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad will see Fifa the AU and Caf implement common strategies and programmes with a focus on the areas of education, good governance and the fight against corruption, as well as safety and security at football matches,” said Caf in a statement.

There has also been controversy on the Africa Cup of Nations hosting rights for the 2021 and 2023 editions.

With Fifa president pledging to help clean African football, Caf have already confirmed support for Infantino to serve another term at the helm of Fifa.