FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Under-21s: Which young players have the highest rating on the game?

Josh Thomas
@Joshua_Thomas97
Last updated
Comments()
Sancho/Mbappe/Alexander-Arnold
Getty
If you're eager to build a young squad full of potential, these are the names to look out for

Kylian Mbappe is the brightest young star in football right now and EA Sports seem to agree based on their FIFA 21 ratings. 

Ahead of the release of their newest game, EA has revealed the ratings for the best Under-21 players in the world right now with Mbappe crowned king courtesy of an overall rating of 90. 

The Paris Saint-Germain prodigy already has a World Cup to his name for France and helped guide his club to the Champions League final this year.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho round out the podium with overall ratings of 87. Both already play for England at international level and have turned plenty of heads at club level with Sancho desperately wanted at Manchester United.

    New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz headlines the next best batch of youngsters with his overall rating of 85 matched by Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. 

    Article continues below

    Dortmund, Chelsea and Real Madrid are the best represented clubs when it comes to talented U-21 players with each team boasting three players in EA's list. 

    Interestingly, no Barcelona names have made the cut with 17-year-old Ansu Fati not included despite his breakout season at Camp Nou. 

    The best Under-21 players in FIFA 21

    Player Club Overall rating Position
    Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 90 ST
    Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 87 RB
    Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 87 RM
    Matthijs de Ligt Juventus 85 CB
    Kai Havertz Chelsea 85 CAM
    Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan 85 GK
    Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 84 ST
    Martin Odegaard Real Madrid  83 CAM
    Achraf Hakimi Inter 83 RM
    Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 81 LB
    Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 81 CF
    Christian Pulisic Chelsea 81 LW
    Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 81 LM
    Ferran Torres Manchester City 81 RM
    Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 80 LW
    Mason Mount Chelsea 80 CAM
    Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig 79 CB
    Rodrygo Real Madrid 79 RW
    Jules Kounde Sevilla 79 CB
    Dan-Axel Zagadou Borussia Dortmund 79 CB
    Phil Foden Manchester City 79 CAM
    Victor Osimhen Napoli 79 ST
    Alexander Isak Real Sociedad 79 ST
    Boubacar Kamara Marseille 79 CDM
    Declan Rice West Ham 79 CDM

    Close