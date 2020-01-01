FIFA 21 Under-21s: Which young players have the highest rating on the game?

If you're eager to build a young squad full of potential, these are the names to look out for

Kylian Mbappe is the brightest young star in football right now and EA Sports seem to agree based on their FIFA 21 ratings.

Ahead of the release of their newest game, EA has revealed the ratings for the best Under-21 players in the world right now with Mbappe crowned king courtesy of an overall rating of 90.

The prodigy already has a World Cup to his name for and helped guide his club to the final this year.

right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and attacker Jadon Sancho round out the podium with overall ratings of 87. Both already play for at international level and have turned plenty of heads at club level with Sancho desperately wanted at .

New signing Kai Havertz headlines the next best batch of youngsters with his overall rating of 85 matched by defender Matthijs de Ligt and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Dortmund, Chelsea and are the best represented clubs when it comes to talented U-21 players with each team boasting three players in EA's list.

Interestingly, no names have made the cut with 17-year-old Ansu Fati not included despite his breakout season at Camp Nou.

The best Under-21 players in FIFA 21