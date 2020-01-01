FIFA 21 ratings: Who are the best-rated women's players in the game?

Four USWNT stars made the list of the top 15 players, including top-rated Megan Rapinoe

With a 93 overall rating, EA Sports has deemed U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe to be the top-rated women's player in FIFA 21.

The hotly-anticipated video game will launch worldwide on October 9 on for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As part of their roll-out for the game, EA Sports announced their top-rated women's players on Friday and the USWNT star was at the head of the list.

Rapinoe was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player after leading the U.S. to the 2019 World Cup title in , a tournament at which the forward won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

Three of Rapinoe's U.S. teammates joined her in the top 15 of the FIFA 21 rankings, including her fellow forwards Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath, along with do-everything midfielder Julie Ertz.

France was next best on the list with three players in the top 15, including top-rated defender Wendie Renard, who was joined by midfielder Amandine Henry and forward Eugenie Le Sommer.

Two stars from the were also on the list after the Dutch reached the 2019 World Cup final: forward Vivianne Miedema and winger Lieke Martens.

also had two players in the top 15 including the only goalkeeper, Almuth Schult. She was joined by attacking midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Australian forward Sam Kerr was also named and with a 92 overall rating, sealing a spot just behind Rapinoe on the list. Canada legend Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer for men or women, also made the cut as did full-back Lucy Bronze.

Norway's attacking midfield star Caroline Graham Hansen was also included in the list of top players.

FIFA 21 will also include Nira Juanco, a Spanish football broadcaster and reporter for Gol Television, who will be the first female announcer in the history of the FIFA game franchise.

Best women's players on FIFA 21