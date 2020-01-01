FIFA 21 most improved players: Who have seen biggest ratings upgrade on game vs FIFA 20?

This year's edition of football's biggest video game franchise sees several players earn a huge ratings rise

's powerhouse striker Erling Haaland and wonderkid Mason Greenwood have been named among FIFA 21's most improved players after their rapid improvement in the past 12 months.

Since the release of FIFA 20, Haaland has earned a big-money move from to the Black and Yellows in January, where he then struck an impressive 16 goals in 18 games, with his overall rating increasing from 73 to 84.

Red Devils talent Greenwood earned a 10-point rise to 77 overall after his goals during the back end of Man Utd's league campaign proved crucial in their run to finish in the top four.

's winner Alphonso Davies saw his overall rating lifted to 81, with a nine-point increase added after he starred in the Germans' treble-winning season.

winger Bukayo Saka was also rewarded for his excellent second-half of the season as his rating soared 10 points to 75.

Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, who just joined on loan, has the honour of being named the most improved player in FIFA 21, with his 75 rating aided by a mammoth 15-point addition.

Other big improvers were -bound full back Serginho Dest (67 to 75), duo John Lundstram (67 to 76) and George Baldock (69 to 77) and attacker Dejan Kulusevski (64 to 77).

The new FIFA 21 will be released globally on October 9.

FIFA 21 Most Improved Players