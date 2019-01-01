FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Sandro Wagner & Oscar stars of the squad
The Copa America, Women's World Cup and Under-21 European Championships may be dominating football fans' attention this summer, but there is still plenty of club football going on.
The Chinese, American and Scandinavian leagues are among those still running and EA Sports have picked the top performers to slot into the latest FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.
Former Chelsea star Oscar and ex-Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner make the cut.
The former played a key role in both legs against Jeonbuk Motors to help Shanghai SIPG through to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, while Wagner netted twice to fire Tianjin Tedan to a 2-1 win over Luneng on Saturday.
Meanwhile, MLS sides are also well represented as Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri, Yordy Reyna of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Dallas forward Dominique Badji are all included.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Tim Melia - Sporting Kansas City
CB - Simen Wangberg - Tromso
CB - Yu Dabao - Beijing Guoan
CB - Valentinos Sielis - Gangwon
CAM - Diego Valeri - Portland Timbers
LM - Yordy Reyna - Vancouver Whitecaps
LM - Dominique Badji - Dallas
CM - Fredrik Nordkvelle - Odd
ST - Sandro Wagner - Tianjin Tedan
ST - Alan Kardec - Chongqing Lifan
ST - Oscar - Shanghai SIPG
BENCH
CB - Naoki Ishikawa - Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
RM - Gilbert Koomson - Brann
LM - Kunimitsu Sekiguchi - Vegalta Sendai
LM - Wanderson - Pohang Steelers
ST - Ante Budimir - Mallorca
ST - Leke James - Molde
GK - Marcus Sandberg - Stabaek