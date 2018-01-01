FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Kante, Salah and Dembele star in TOTW

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all have players in the latest group of outstanding performers

Mohamed Salah's continued heroics for Liverpool have earned him a place in the latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week alongside luminaries such as N'Golo Kante and Ousmane Dembele.

Kante played an unlikely role as goalscorer as Chelsea upset Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday, while Dembele was a leading light for Barcelona as they breezed past Espanyol 4-0.

The World Cup winner has seen his rating on the special card jump up to 90, which matches that of Salah.

Andrej Kramaric's late equaliser for Hoffenheim against Wolfsburg has earned him a berth in the team along with Manchester United star Juan Mata, who was on target against Fulham.

Bruno Fernandes and Thomas Delaney are alongside Kante in the midfield.

The defence, meanwhile, has a strong Serie A-based lilt to it, with full-backs Faouzi Ghoulam and Joao Cancelo ahead of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Completing the rearguard is Betis centre-back Sidnei.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI