FICCI GOAL 2019 to throw up solutions on pressing issues in Indian football?

The convention on Indian football will see discussion on various topics by key stakeholders...

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) convention on the business of football in - GOAL 2019 - is all set for its sixth edition on March 26th and 27th at Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

With ’s largest international convention on the business of football set to be graced by the bigwigs of Indian football, important topics related to the subject are set to be discussed and hopefully addressed.

Planned sessions for discussion include the regional & national impact of (ISL) on the Indian football scenario, future of football broadcasting in India, the various avenues of sponsorship and foreign investment in Indian football.

There will be sessions with dialogue on the various pertinent topics in Indian football, including a policy framework for the future and the business of football during the conclave.

There will also be a focus on the development of women's football, youth development and attracting and laying a pathway for more youngsters to get into the sport.

Speakers at the function include Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Praful Patel (AIFF President), Kushal Das (General Secretary, AIFF), Robert Klein (CEO, international), Indranil Das Blah (CEO, FC) and Viren D'Silva (CEO, ) among others.

With figures like Robert Klein, CEO of Bundesliga international, participating, adoption of best practices from European and international football will also be given due consideration in order raise the level and stature of the sport in India.

The initiative was established by FICCI and AIFF to support the development of the Indian football industry and promote strategic dialogue around the game. GOAL 2019 will look to build off of the success of its previous editions.