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Uruguay legend Fernando Muslera has announced his retirement from professional football after Estudiantes suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final. The 40-year-old goalkeeper confirmed his decision immediately after Saturday's showpiece at the Estadio Centenario, insisting he walks away content despite missing out on the trophy.

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Muslera bows out after final

Muslera ended his playing days just minutes after falling short against Palmeiras in Montevideo. Having starred throughout Estudiantes' run to the showpiece, particularly in the semi-finals against Flamengo, the veteran was unable to cap his career with silverware. He was rarely tested on Saturday and stood little chance of preventing Ramon Sosa's decisive strike.

Goalkeeper reflects on emotional farewell

The occasion carried deep personal significance for the shot-stopper, who returned to his homeland and the very venue where his professional journey began. Speaking in a post-match interview with ESPN, Muslera expressed pride in his side's efforts despite the heartbreak, saying: "I'm leaving happy to have competed until the last day."

Elaborating on the bittersweet ending in front of a packed crowd, he added: "Great sadness about the result, but satisfaction with the way we competed until today's match. I'm leaving very happy. It's a spectacular end to my career, regardless of the result, which is part of football.

"Estudiantes came to my home, to Uruguay, to the stadium where I made my professional debut, they filled the stands and supported me until the end. It's difficult to speak at this moment, but I'm leaving happy to have competed until the last day."

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Decorated career spans two decades

Muslera's decision did not come as a complete surprise to the Argentine club's hierarchy, as he had already discussed his plans internally before the final. Confirming those talks to the broadcaster, he said: "We were talking about it. I hadn't confirmed it yet, but I had already spoken with the board. I thanked my team-mates, Sebastian [Veron], and everyone who is listening to me at this moment."

Born in Buenos Aires and raised in Uruguay, he debuted for Montevideo Wanderers in 2004 before a brief stint at Nacional earned him a European move to Lazio six months later. His most trophy-laden chapter came in Turkey with Galatasaray, where he lifted 19 titles prior to joining Estudiantes, alongside representing Uruguay at five World Cups and winning the 2011 Copa America.

Estudiantes begin search for successor

With Muslera stepping away from the pitch, Estudiantes must now regroup from their continental heartbreak and find a reliable new number one ahead of next season. Replacing his vast experience and leadership in the dressing room will be a major test for the club's board. As for the retiring icon, he leaves the game with his legacy firmly cemented in both South American and Turkish football.